Police: Store clerk shot after giving cash to robber in NE Houston

Store clerk shot multiple times during robbery; gunman ran off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A store clerk who complied with a robber's demands for cash is in the hospital after being shot several times, police said.

Officers rushed to the Valero station at Hirsch and Crosstimbers for a robbery in progress call around 5:15 a.m.

Investigators said the robber tried to hide his face as he held up the clerk.

The suspect demanded money, and when he was given the cash, he opened fire on the clerk.

The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery, but is expected to survive.

Shattered glass litters the parking lot outside the gas station, where police are still collecting and processing evidence.

Investigators said at one point, the door locked during the robbery, so the suspect fired shots through the glass in order to get out.

The suspect got away with a small amount of money before running to an unknown location.

Police said there were witnesses inside the store when the robbery happened, but there were no other injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark tan hoodie.

