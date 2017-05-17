NEWS

Police shoot man with AK-47 outside nightclub on Houston's southside

EMBED </>More Videos

A man with a rifle was shot by officers after witnesses said he got into a fight with another man outside a nightclub on Houston's southside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man with a rifle was shot by officers after witnesses said he got into a fight with another man outside a nightclub on Houston's southside.

Police said there were two officers involved in the shooting who were both working off duty security in the area at the 5400 block of Almeda.

They went to the parking lot of the nightclub after reports of a fight between two men around 2:30 a.m., just as a nearby club was closing, according to witnesses.

We're told by those witnesses that a man had a gun and pistol-whipped the other man. They said the alleged assault victim went back to his vehicle to grab a rifle.

When Houston police officers realized the man had a gun, they ordered him to drop the weapon. He refused, and that's when shots were fired, investigators said.

"They gave him commands to drop the gun, which time he didn't drop the gun. He leveled the gun down in their direction. Officers feared for their life and safety of other citizens and they fired multiple shots," HPD executive chief Troy Fenner said.

Witnesses said they heard up to 10 shots.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is in critical condition.

The two Houston police officers who fired shots are Nathanial Jones and Anthony Ruben. They have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News all morning. Jeff Ehling will have live updates from the scene.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingofficer involved shootingman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Mystery deepens after missing man found safe in SW Houston
SWAT officers fire gas into man's car after 2-hour standoff
More News
Top Stories
SWAT officers fire gas into man's car after 2-hour standoff
Award-winning chef serves creepy crawlies at Xochi
Chance of rain expected west of Houston today
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
Mystery deepens after missing man found safe in SW Houston
Malone Jr. on Harden lawsuit: 'I know he's responsible for this'
Customers held at gunpoint during T-Mobile store robbery
Show More
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sugar Land
Man dies after inhaling nitrogen gas at body shop
$10K reward for burglars who killed dog near Spring
Report: Trump asked Comey to end Flynn investigation
More News
Top Video
Award-winning chef serves creepy crawlies at Xochi
SWAT officers fire gas into man's car after 2-hour standoff
Malone Jr. on Harden lawsuit: 'I know he's responsible for this'
Parent shaming: Is it the right approach?
More Video