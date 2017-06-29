NEWS

Police seek man after shooting in League City

EMBED </>More Videos

Police seek man after shooting in League City (KTRK)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are seeking a man for questioning after a female was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night.

League City police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane. Officers were called to a disturbance involving two males and a female.

Officers located the injured female, who was taken to an area hospital. Police noted at least one person was transported from the scene.

Police identified 41-year-old Sayantan Ghose as one of the people involved in the disturbance and the person they are seeking. They said he has a shaved head and is of Pacific Island descent.

Police also said Ghose resides in the Sugar Land area and was last seen leaving the scene in a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate "DK6M556."

Anyone with information on Ghose's whereabouts is urged to call League City police at 281-332-2566.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsshootinginvestigationLeague City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice
Houston's new recycling proposal raises questions
Drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
More News
Top Stories
Search for answers after family vanished in Mexico
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Bland case
Houston's new recycling proposal raises questions
Drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Man claims USPS driver stole package meant for his mom
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Mexico takes on Ghana in Futbol Fiesta at NRG
Show More
Tornado causes damage near Tim Heller's hometown
MUST-SEE VIDEO:Man hit by bus, gets up, walks into bar
Employee charged with stealing $200k from company
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
1 charged in Houston Can Academy murder
More News
Top Video
Tornado causes damage near Tim Heller's hometown
Houston's new recycling proposal raises questions
Man claims USPS driver stole package meant for his mom
Search for answers after family vanished in Mexico
More Video