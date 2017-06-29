Police seek man after shooting in League City

Police are seeking a man for questioning after a female was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night.League City police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane. Officers were called to a disturbance involving two males and a female.Officers located the injured female, who was taken to an area hospital. Police noted at least one person was transported from the scene.Police identified 41-year-old Sayantan Ghose as one of the people involved in the disturbance and the person they are seeking. They said he has a shaved head and is of Pacific Island descent.Police also said Ghose resides in the Sugar Land area and was last seen leaving the scene in a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate "DK6M556."Anyone with information on Ghose's whereabouts is urged to call League City police at 281-332-2566.