Police searching for soldier missing from Army base

MARK OSBORNE
Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, are searching for a soldier from Fort Bragg who was reported missing on Sunday.

Authorities found his car and cellphone abandoned in a Walmart parking lot, according to Durham, North Carolina ABC affiliate WTVD.

Sgt. Carl Seeman, 25, is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, Fort Bragg officials told WTVD, and has served with the military since 2011. He has been stationed at Fort Bragg since 2015.

His grandfather is pleading for help in finding the missing soldier, saying Seeman would not have gone absent without leave.

"He just loved it, he always looked forward to it," Jim Maloney, Seeman's grandfather said. "This is the part we don't understand. Where is he? We just need to know he's safe."

A fellow soldier who was with Seeman on Saturday filed the missing person report on Sunday, WTVD reported.

"He's done his part for his country," Maloney said. "And now, I guess we're asking his country for their help to find him."

WTVD says Seemen served a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2012.

Two soldiers from Fort Bragg made news earlier this month when they got into a fight and one soldier shot the other to death, according to an Army official. Sgt. 1st Class Leshikar, 33, had just returned from vacation with the fellow soldier when he allegedly went after him with a screwdriver before being shot and killed by that soldier, a senior defense official told ABC News.

Fort Bragg is the largest U.S. Army base in the world, with over 52,000 active duty personnel.

