NEWS

Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting including deputy

Authorities in Mississippi said Sunday that a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff's deputy.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County. Two of the homes are in Brookhaven and one is in Bogue Chitto. The area is about 68 miles (109 kilometers) south of Jackson, the capital.

Strain said investigators were gathering evidence at all three locations.

Strain said charges have not yet been filed against the suspect and that it would be "premature" to discuss a motive.

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement asking state residents to pray for the victims. He also noted the "sacrifice" made by law enforcement officers to protect and serve their communities.

"Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work," Bryant said in a statement.
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
FedEx driver caught on camera stealing money
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Boy flies off slide at water park
Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boating accident
More News
Top Stories
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday
PHOTOS: Keuchel returns, Astros win
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
Couple diagnosed with cancer days apart
Show More
UK police release photo of concert bomber
FedEx driver caught on camera stealing money
Half of 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Boy flies off slide at water park
13 Investigates: Could METRO deaths have been prevented?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
More Photos