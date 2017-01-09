NEWS

Police: Robber kills father in front of his family in SW Houston
Houston Police are searching for witnesses in the death of two men at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Investigators said a father was shot and killed overnight in southwest Houston, right in front of his wife and three children.

Houston police rushed to an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Ashcroft, and found two people with gunshot wounds.



Homicide detectives said the family had just returned from a trip to the grocery store when they were approached by a man.

The alleged robber pointed a gun at the children's father. Officers said at one point, the robber fired a shot, hitting the man.

The robbery suspect tried to run, but didn't get very far as his victim pulled out his own gun.

The victim fired several shots, and hit the alleged robber.

Both men are now dead, and a family is left to cope with the loss of their husband and father.

Related Topics:
newsshootingHouston
