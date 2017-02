We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Officials are investigating the reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital, the hospital confirmed.Houston police are sending a SWAT team to the scene.No other details have been released.We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more details as they come in.