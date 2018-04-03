Suspect in YouTube headquarters shooting is a woman, sources say

The suspect in a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in California's Bay Area is a woman, law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News.
It is unclear if the suspect has been apprehended.
Police in San Bruno said they were responding to an active shooter Tuesday afternoon, cautioning people to stay away.
Nearby hospital Stanford Health Care confirmed that it treating four to five patients from the shooting. Their conditions are unknown.
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew confirmed that the trauma center is currently receiving patients from the shooting.
Employees tweeted that an active shooter was in the building and that people inside had barricaded themselves in rooms. Some employees were later evacuated.
One employee, Todd Sherman, tweeted that he was sitting in a meeting when he heard rumbling from what he first thought was an earthquake but was really people nearby who were running away.
Sherman said that after someone told him that "there was a person with a gun," he "looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs."
Aerial footage showed people coming out of the building with their hands in the air, surrounded by a heavy police presence. Officers in bulletproof vests were then seen entering the building.
Police were seen patting down people outside after they left the building.
The San Bruno Police Department confirmed that police activity was occurring at the building and asked people to stay out of the area.
The city of San Bruno is located just south of San Francisco, near the San Francisco International Airport.
About 1,700 people work on the YouTube campus, ABC San Francisco station KGO reported.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the California Highway Patrol are responding to the scene, as is the FBI in San Francisco.
Google, which is the parent company of YouTube, said in a statement that it is coordinating with authorities and will release information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Suspect in YouTube headquarters shooting is a woman, sources say
Top Stories