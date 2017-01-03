NEWS

Police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in Katz Boutique robbery
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police have released surveillance video of the suspects wanted in the robbery of a Katz Boutique in northeast Houston.

The victim, who was a female employee of the store, was shot in the back during the robbery on Dec. 24, at 14707 Eastex Freeway.

Investigators say the robbers were armed and wearing masks. They entered the boutique and demanded money and property from the victim.

Police say the men stole a cash register and a safe, and ran from the scene.

"They came in, armed with pistols, and pointed a pistol at the female employee. They demanded cash and went behind the counter, and shot the female one time in the back," said HPD Investigator Jeremy Spurlock.

The woman was listed as being stable at the hospital.

ABC13 was told that a few customers were in the boutique at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

