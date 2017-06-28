NEWS

Sugar Land police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation

Sugar Land police were able to reunite a family with four years' worth of saved coins. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
After saving for years to pay for a Disney vacation, one local family was devastated to learn their haul of cash had been stolen -- but Sugar Land police were able to recover the small coin fortune.

The saga came to a head on Wednesday afternoon as Sugar Land police attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 6 for a minor traffic violation. The vehicle crashed into a light pole and three suspects fled on foot.

Eyewitnesses were able to direct police to the suspects, who were all taken into custody.

While investigating the crash, deputies noticed a large amount of coins on the ground near the crashed-out car.



Earlier, victims had reported a robbery in which a substantial number of coins had been stolen from their car.

Sugar Land police were able to return to the stolen coins to the family, who said they had been saving for four years for their dream vacation.

"They were so happy to hear that SLPD recovered their coins, so they will still be headed to Disney!" the department wrote.

