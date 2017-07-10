Police officers shot at in Third Ward Houston

HPD & PIO responding to shots fired at officers @ 2100 Sampson. No reports of injuries Initial reports at least 2 persons detained #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 10, 2017

At least two people were detained this morning after reports of shots fired at police officers in the Third Ward Houston.Houston Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Sampson Street near the Gulf Freeway.There were no injuries reported from the scene.Police did not immediately disclose what led up to the shooting.