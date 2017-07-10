NEWS

Police officers shot at in Third Ward Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least two people were detained this morning after reports of shots fired at police officers in the Third Ward Houston.

Houston Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Sampson Street near the Gulf Freeway.

There were no injuries reported from the scene.

Police did not immediately disclose what led up to the shooting.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.
