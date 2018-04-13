Police officer shot and killed serving warrant in Cape Cod town

MARK OSBORNE
A police officer was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while serving a warrant in the Cape Cod town of Barnstable, Massachusetts.

Yarmouth police officer Sean Gannon, 32, was one of a number of officials from Yarmouth, Barnstable and the Massachusetts state police who came under fire when serving a warrant in the Barnstable village of Marston Mills, Massachusetts, at about 2:30 p.m.

Gannon was shot and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

"Sean was a wonderful, wonderful young man. And I'm not just saying that. The sky was the limit for him," Frederickson said. "We're going to miss him terribly. Our department is going to miss him terribly."

Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, Mass., was taken into custody, according to authorities. The 29-year-old will be charged with murder, according to the district attorney.

Gannon was Yarmouth's first full-time K-9 patrol officer, and his dog, Nero, was also shot in the incident, according to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB. Nero was shot in the side of the face and will undergo surgery on Friday, WCVB reported.

Gannon joined the Yarmouth Police Department in 2010, according to WCVB.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Dentist accused of abusing patient, told him 'You're so cute'
Show More
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
Here's what replaced the iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
Burger Challenge: Can you eat a 6-pound burger in 60 minutes?
Fun facts about the number 13
Digital Deal of the Day
More News