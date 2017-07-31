NEWS

Police: Man steals chicken, tray of biscuits from Bronx restaurant

Police say a man stole chicken and a tray of biscuits from a restaurant in the Bronx.

BRONX, New York --
Employees and diners at a fast food chicken restaurant are crying foul after a man jumped the counter.

Feathers were ruffled as the thief took an unknown amount of chicken pieces and a tray of biscuits at Texas Chicken and Burger in the Bronx. The suspect then shoved an employee who prevented him from leaving the restaurant.


After taking the food, the suspect flew the coop.

The suspect is described as a man with long braids. He was last seen wearing a black and pink shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers. He also had a white towel over his head.
