BRONX, New York --Employees and diners at a fast food chicken restaurant are crying foul after a man jumped the counter.
Feathers were ruffled as the thief took an unknown amount of chicken pieces and a tray of biscuits at Texas Chicken and Burger in the Bronx. The suspect then shoved an employee who prevented him from leaving the restaurant.
Police: Man steals chicken, tray of biscuits from Bronx restaurant https://t.co/jDpG52OmLW pic.twitter.com/FI84S1lt7O— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 31, 2017
After taking the food, the suspect flew the coop.
The suspect is described as a man with long braids. He was last seen wearing a black and pink shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers. He also had a white towel over his head.
