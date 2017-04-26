NEWS

Man shot in neck while driving near Greenway Plaza, police say

Police said shots were fired on Timmons Lane near Highway 59 around 11 p.m.

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while driving in southwest Houston, police say.

The victim was driving in his black Mercedes when he was shot in the neck, police say. He was taken to the hospital for surgery and is expected to survive.

The only clue investigators have on the suspect is from the victim. He told 911 dispatchers that a couple of men on motorcycles could have done this, but he didn't explain why.

Investigators said they are not ruling out road rage as a possible motive.

"We don't have any information about what precipitated this, possible relationship or lack thereof between complainant and suspects," Houston Police Capt. Megan Howard said.

So far, there are no witnesses or a description of the suspect.

