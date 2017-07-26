NEWS

Police: Man ran over wife while DUI, fled

Police: Bucks Co. man ran over wife while DUI, fled. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 430pm on July 25, 2017. (WPVI)

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania --
A Bucks County man is facing a number of charges after police say he ran over his wife in Falls Township.

Police say Andrew Ryan sped up and swerved across Lincoln Highway on Monday, knowing the passenger door was ajar.

His wife was thrown from the truck and then run over by the attached landscaping trailer.

Ryan allegedly took off while good Samaritans tended to his wife.

He was stopped a short time later and admitted to letting his wife fall, saying the two had been bickering over finances and he thought she wanted to get out of the truck.

He's now facing a slew of charges, including DUI and assault.

Ryan's wife was hospitalized in critical condition.

