Police: Bronx man fatally stabbed for flashing middle finger while passing accident scene

Darla Miles has more on the dispute from Eastchester.

BRONX, New York --
Police are searching for a killer in the Bronx who they say stabbed a man to death after the victim reportedly flashed his middle finger.

The stabbing occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, after an accident at Huguenot and Hollers in Eastchester.

After 25-year-old Billy Sierra allegedly flipped his middle finger as he and his friends passed the scene, authorities say the men involved in the crash jumped in a second car and followed them. The suspects apparently confronted him a block away at Hollers and Eastchester Place.

There was an altercation, and Sierra was stabbed in the shoulder. Sierra's friends attempted to take him to the hospital but stopped to wait on an ambulance nearby.

"I think somebody getting killed over getting flipped off is ridiculous," area resident John Villanova said. "But I'm not surprised."

Sierra was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he later died.

Eyewitness News has learned that police found a knife at the scene. No arrests have been made.

