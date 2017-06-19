NEWS

Police: Man critically injured in Arlington Heights chainsaw attack

Arlington Heights police said a man attacked another man with a chainsaw in the parking lot of an office park Monday afternoon. (WLS)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois --
Arlington Heights police said a man attacked another man with a chainsaw in the parking lot of an office park Monday afternoon.

Police said the attack happened in the 500-block of Golf Road, and that the attacker and the victim knew each other.

Witnesses said the attack was as odd in the moment as it sounds afterward. They said that just after lunch time, they saw a man sitting in a blue car with a chainsaw. When another man in a silver car pulled into the parking lot, the man in the blue car rammed him and then jumped out and began attacking him with the chainsaw.

The victim then tried to get away by running into his place of business, witnesses said.

Witnesses also said one of the reasons the victim wasn't more seriously injured is because the chainsaw jammed when the attacker went for his leg.

Police said the victim sustained a critical but not life-threatening injury and is expected to be okay. The attacker is in custody. Witnesses said he was wearing only boxer shorts at the time of the attack.

"Saw a cop roll right in real hot, he got out, immediately pulled out his assault rifle, told the guy to get down. Saw the guy on the floor, and that's basically it," said Brandon Biel, witness.

Police have not yet commented on whether the man will be charged, or what charges he would face.

