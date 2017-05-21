NEWS

Police: Man castrated transgender woman in apartment

A man is facing felony assault charges after police say he used an Army surgical kit to remove the testicles of a transgender woman in her Denver apartment. (KTRK)

A man is facing felony assault charges after police say he used an Army surgical kit to remove the testicles of a transgender woman in her Denver apartment.

KUSA-TV reports 57-year-old James Pennington, who is not a licensed medical professional in Colorado, is being held without bail after he told investigators Wednesday that he performed the procedure.

According to court documents, the woman's wife was with her during the 90-minute surgery, and Pennington told the couple to call 911 if complications developed. The wife told police that after changing the dressing, a large amount of blood poured out of the sutured wound.

Doctors were unable to reattach the testicles.

Booking documents do not indicate if Pennington has hired an attorney.

