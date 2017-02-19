NEWS

Police: Man assaulted for taking too long in Staten Island restaurant bathroom

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY --
Police are searching for an attacker after they say a 60-year-old man was beaten in a restaurant for taking too long in the bathroom.

The man was assaulted a week ago at Max's Es-Ca restaurant on 1559 Richmond Road in Staten Island. He wound up with cuts and bruises, but is expected to be okay.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
