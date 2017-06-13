NEWS

Baytown police looking for woman who keyed disabled veteran's vehicle in Target parking lot

Police said the woman possibly drives a silver Nissan Juke. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Baytown police are looking for a woman who they say keyed a disabled veteran's vehicle that was parked in a handicapped parking spot.

Police said it happened on June 9 in the parking lot of the Target on the 4500 block of Garth Road around 2:30 p.m. They said the vehicle had the proper placards.

The damage was reported to Target and the Baytown Police Department.

The police department released a photo from Target's security cameras showing the woman walking out of the store and posted it on its Facebook page asking for help to identify her.

Police said the woman possibly drives a silver Nissan Juke.

The damage to the vehicle is approximately $1,000.

Police said the woman could face a criminal mischief charge.

If you recognize the woman, call Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.

