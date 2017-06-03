NEWS

La Marque police investigating fatal car crash and shooting

La Marque police are investigating an incident involving a car accident and possible shooting. (KTRK)

LA MARQUE (KTRK) --
La Marque Police are investigating an incident off of 2004 just off of the Gulf Freeway.

At least three vehicles are involved and appear to have damage to them. Firefighters said two people were injured. Police confirmed that one man was killed. Family members identified the victim as 26-year-old Desmond Benjamin.

It's unclear at this time if he was killed by gunfire at the scene or from the crash.

La Marque Police have not provided any updates on what transpired.

13 Eyewitness News first learned about the situation after viewers called our newsroom Saturday morning. They told us they heard several rounds of gunfire around 4:30 in the morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
