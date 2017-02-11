NEWS

Police investigating double homicide in SW Houston

Police cars block the entrance to a home in the 4900 block of N. Cancun where two people were found dead Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Marvin Suggs)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating the death of two people inside a home in southwest Houston.

Someone called 911 around 9:20 a.m. from the 4900 block of N. Cancun.


When police arrived, they found two people dead.

Police have not released any other information about the identity of the victims or the circumstances surround the deaths.

