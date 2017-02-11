Police investigating double homicide in SW Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston police are investigating the death of two people inside a home in southwest Houston.
Someone called 911 around 9:20 a.m. from the 4900 block of N. Cancun.
When police arrived, they found two people dead.
Police have not released any other information about the identity of the victims or the circumstances surround the deaths.
