Police investigating death of Houston 2-year-old

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in southwest Houston.Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Creek Bend Drive around 10:00 Saturday night.The child, who was found unresponsive, was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital with CPR in progress.Investigators said the boy was home with the mother's boyfriend.Right now, police are investigating what happened.An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death.