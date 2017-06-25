NEWS

Police investigating death of Houston 2-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating the death of a 2-year-old in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in southwest Houston.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Creek Bend Drive around 10:00 Saturday night.

The child, who was found unresponsive, was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital with CPR in progress.

Investigators said the boy was home with the mother's boyfriend.

Right now, police are investigating what happened.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newschild deathtoddlerdeath investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Kellyanne Conway on Senate health bill: 'These are not cuts to Medicaid'
Crowd catches Delaware teen falling from Six Flags ride
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
Suspects on the run after firing shots during chase
More News
Top Stories
Slow moving storms bring threat of flash flooding
Police hope surveillance video will lead to suspect
Homeowners claim broken storm line floods when it rains
Deadly crash closes portion of I-10 westbound for hours
Crowd catches Delaware teen falling from Six Flags ride
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Suspects on the run after firing shots during chase
Show More
Preschool rallies around boy who needs new kidney
Three men arrested for burglary in College Station
Working to prevent deadly fires after tragic deaths
Funeral Saturday evening for girl killed by mother
Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards
More News
Top Video
Police hope surveillance video will lead to suspect
Preschool rallies around boy who needs new kidney
Deadly crash closes portion of I-10 westbound for hours
Crowd catches Delaware teen falling from Six Flags ride
More Video