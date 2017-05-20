NEWS

Police investigating deadly shooting in SE Houston

Houston police are questioning several people after a homicide in the Clear Lake area.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It happened Saturday around midnight at the Rivera Apartment off of Camino Real.

Officers said a man in this twenties was shot in or just outside of his apartment.

He died at the hospital.

Officers say two people live in the apartment, including the victim.

Investigators believe there may have been other people, besides the residents, in the apartment when the shooting happened.

Officers say the victim has lived here for a year. Officers say this is a small and tight knit apartment complex so they're asking residents to come forward.

