LA MARQUE (KTRK) --La Marque police are investigating an incident involving a car accident and possible shooting. Authorities are unsure of the connection at this time.
Witnesses say they were eating at a Waffle House when they saw three or four cars leave in a hurry. Minutes later someone entered the restaurant to say one of the cars had flipped and gunfire was heard, according to witnesses. Witnesses claim they heard up to 10 shots
A car was flipped miles down the road from the restaurant where FM 1764 and FM 2004 connect.
