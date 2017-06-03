La Marque police are investigating an incident involving a car accident and possible shooting. Authorities are unsure of the connection at this time.Witnesses say they were eating at a Waffle House when they saw three or four cars leave in a hurry. Minutes later someone entered the restaurant to say one of the cars had flipped and gunfire was heard, according to witnesses. Witnesses claim they heard up to 10 shotsA car was flipped miles down the road from the restaurant where FM 1764 and FM 2004 connect.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.