NEWS

La Marque police investigating car crash and possible shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

La Marque police are investigating an incident involving a car accident and possible shooting. (KTRK)

LA MARQUE (KTRK) --
La Marque police are investigating an incident involving a car accident and possible shooting. Authorities are unsure of the connection at this time.

Witnesses say they were eating at a Waffle House when they saw three or four cars leave in a hurry. Minutes later someone entered the restaurant to say one of the cars had flipped and gunfire was heard, according to witnesses. Witnesses claim they heard up to 10 shots

A car was flipped miles down the road from the restaurant where FM 1764 and FM 2004 connect.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingcar accidentLa Marque
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Penn State proposes changes to Greek system after pledge's death
A high school party, an accusation of rape, and what 6 students say they saw
Tim Kaine: Trump is 'jealous of Obama accomplishments'
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack
More News
Top Stories
Dodging scattered downpours this weekend
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
They're creating crazy sandcastles in Galveston!
Baytown man finds snake in car on freeway
Consider this new Houston bar like your own backyard
Free Press Summer Fest parking and transportation
Off-duty deputy involved in Harris Co. shooting
Show More
Must-see concerts in Houston this year
Road rage carjacking victim thinks it was a set-up
Freebies, deals and fun events this year at Astros' games
Charges filed in fatal shooting of local Green Beret
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure in Croatia
More News
Top Video
How should you react during an armed robbery?
Road rage carjacking victim thinks it was a set-up
Charges filed in fatal shooting of local Green Beret
Bloomberg pledges $15 mil for climate research
More Video