Police investigating a murder-suicide in SW Houston

Houston police are investigating the death of two people inside a home in southwest Houston.Police reported a 9-year-old found their parents dead in the living room at the 4900 block of N. Cancun.HPD have confirmed that it is a murder-suicide.Neighbors heard gunshots and called 911 around 9:20am.When police arrived, they found a gun next to the father.Neighbors said that the couple had been arguing for the past couple of months.Police have identified the mother in her late 20's and the father in his mid 30's.