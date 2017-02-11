NEWS

Police investigating a murder-suicide in SW Houston

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police cars block the entrance to a home in the 4900 block of N. Cancun where two people were found dead Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Marvin Suggs)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating the death of two people inside a home in southwest Houston.

Police reported a 9-year-old found their parents dead in the living room at the 4900 block of N. Cancun.

HPD have confirmed that it is a murder-suicide.

Neighbors heard gunshots and called 911 around 9:20am.


When police arrived, they found a gun next to the father.

Neighbors said that the couple had been arguing for the past couple of months.

Police have identified the mother in her late 20's and the father in his mid 30's.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
Immigration officers make dozens of arrests in Austin
Lawyer: Voter fraud sentence is Trump's fault
More News
Top Stories
Top college football players to be honored at Lombardi Awards
Immigration officers make dozens of arrests in Austin
Meghan Trainor cancels Rodeo Houston performance
HS sweethearts reunite 50 years later and plan to wed
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major closure shuts down Gulf Frwy lanes
Grimes County woman calls 911 to report her own murder
Mother, 2 children taken hostage in Katy home invasion
Show More
Lawyer: Voter fraud sentence is Trump's fault
Search party looking for missing Baytown teen
Man found dead in street after mystery shooting
Customers forced to the ground in Starbucks robbery
Woman who wrote brutal obit says she meant every word
More News
Top Video
HS sweethearts reunite 50 years later and plan to wed
Immigration officers make dozens of arrests in Austin
Student excels after coach granted educational guardianship
Meghan Trainor cancels Rodeo Houston performance
More Video