At least 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport injures at least 9 (@stephenfalk/Twitter)

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (KTRK) --
Police are investigating an additional report of shots fired at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport, the TSA says.

At least five people have died after a lone suspect opened fire in the airport's terminal earlier this afternoon.

Police say the sole suspect in the first shooting is in custody, and federal authorities are en route to assist with the investigation.

At least 8 people are injured. The extent of the victims' injuries are not immediately clear.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred outside of the terminal's security perimeter. As of 1:20pm CST, passengers who were in the terminal at the time are currently being re-screened through security.

Several large airports, including Los Angeles and Miami international airports, have stepped up security in the wake of the shooting.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect is seen here in police custody.



The airport has tweeted that all airport operations have been suspended. Travelers should contact their airline to make alternate arrangements.

ABC13's Steve Campion was on board plane that landed just after shooting in Ft. Lauderdale. This is what passengers were told.



News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."

No other details have been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

