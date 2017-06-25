NEWS

Police hope surveillance video will lead to deadly shooting suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Harris Co.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in northwest Harris County are investigating a deadly shooting of a man found dead in a gas station.

Investigators said they were called to the area of FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial just after 3:30 Sunday morning after the reports of the man's body being found.

Police said they are still trying to sort out what happened.

Investigators do not have any suspects at this time.

They hope surveillance cameras from the gas station will give them more information about what happened.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsdeadly shootingshootingpoliceHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Kellyanne Conway on Senate health bill: 'These are not cuts to Medicaid'
Police investigating death of Houston 2-year-old
Crowd catches Delaware teen falling from Six Flags ride
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
Suspects on the run after firing shots during chase
More News
Top Stories
Slow moving storms bring threat of flash flooding
Homeowners claim broken storm line floods when it rains
Deadly crash closes portion of I-10 westbound for hours
Crowd catches Delaware teen falling from Six Flags ride
Police investigating death of Houston 2-year-old
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Suspects on the run after firing shots during chase
Show More
Preschool rallies around boy who needs new kidney
Three men arrested for burglary in College Station
Working to prevent deadly fires after tragic deaths
Funeral Saturday evening for girl killed by mother
Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards
More News
Top Video
Preschool rallies around boy who needs new kidney
Police investigating death of Houston 2-year-old
Deadly crash closes portion of I-10 westbound for hours
Crowd catches Delaware teen falling from Six Flags ride
More Video