HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police in northwest Harris County are investigating a deadly shooting of a man found dead in a gas station.
Investigators said they were called to the area of FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial just after 3:30 Sunday morning after the reports of the man's body being found.
Police said they are still trying to sort out what happened.
Investigators do not have any suspects at this time.
They hope surveillance cameras from the gas station will give them more information about what happened.
