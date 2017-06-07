EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1956757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of the man said her son has six children. He was found dead in southwest Houston.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2069590" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crime Stoppers said it is offering a big reward for the man who stabbed a father to death outside a southwest Houston sports bar.

Police need your help finding the suspect who brutally stabbed a father of six and left him for dead outside a southwest Houston sports bar.Rodney Prejean was at the El Via Jero Sports Bar in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway on May 5 around 2 a.m.Detectives said a Hispanic male approached Prejean from behind and stabbed him multiple times.Prejean died at the scene from his injuries, and police said his killer ran away and hasn't been seen since.The victim's body was found in the middle of the strip center parking lot on Wilcrest around 5 a.m.HPD has just released a sketch of the murder suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, about 20 years old, standing at 6 feet 2 and weighing around 230 pounds.Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to this man's arrest.If you know who he is or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also make an anonymous tip online on the Crime Stoppers website at