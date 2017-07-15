NEWS

Police: Cameras capture trail of 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman's killers

In court overnight, we learned new details about what Timesha Wilson allegedly said happened in Hedwig Village.

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
We're learning new details after a second suspect was charged in the brutal killing of a Hedwig Village woman.

Timesha Wilson, 22, allegedly confessed to police she was at 79-year-old Janiel Hooten Bernard's home when she was killed, but did not physically commit the crime.

The suspect was not in court early this morning when the charges were read because officials said Wilson is on suicide watch.

Wilson reportedly told investigators she discussed a plan with Michael Susberry to rob Bernard of her money and jewelry.

Susberry, the son of Bernard's former housekeeper, was arrested and charged in Bernard's murder on Tuesday.

Together, police said Susberry and Wilson rode a METRO bus on the afternoon of July 2 to Bernard's home. Cameras from various parts of town captured the pair's movements on the day of the murder.

Police said Wilson claimed she wasn't there when Susberry stabbed Bernard to death.

Wilson allegedly admitted however to taking Bernard's personal belongings before driving away in her 2011 red Cadillac.

Investigators said gas station video shows her getting out of the driver's side of the vehicle on the night of the murder.

Wilson is being held without bond in Harris County Jail.

