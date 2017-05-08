NEWS

Girl, 11, revived with Narcan after heroin overdose, police say

File image of needle and drugs. (Shutterstock)

PITTSBURGH --
Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.

Officers were called to the home Wednesday for a suspected overdose. A paramedic who responded tells the Post-Gazette the girl was using heroin.

Investigators told the Post-Gazette they found multiple stamp bags of heroin near the girl, and at least one bag was open. The girl's 20-year-old sister said Thursday the family had no idea that the 11-year-old was using heroin until police officers discovered the stamp bags.

Family members didn't notice any odd behavior or recognize signs of drug abuse before the girl overdosed, she said.

The child was last listed in critical condition Thursday at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, police said.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsheroinillegal drugsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputies: Stop throwing rocks at gators
Vandals leave racist words spray painted on church
Yates says she warned WH Flynn could be 'blackmailed' by Russians
Driver saved from dangling car didn't have valid license
More News
Top Stories
Man with mental disabilities tackled by DPS officer
Vandals leave racist words spray painted on church
Mom fights robber in front of her children
School cafeteria fire believed to be intentionally set
Deputies: Stop throwing rocks at gators
Two wanted for injuring baby over cheating allegations
Driver saved from dangling car didn't have valid license
Show More
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment
Missing man identified as victim in fatal crash
Soccer mom workout: Add fitness into your busy schedule
Suspect drops his cell phone in cab during robbery
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Photos