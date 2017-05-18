NEWS

George Ranch High School student charged with making terroristic threat

Grayson Harris, 19, has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A George Ranch High School student has been charged with making a terroristic threat, Rosenberg police said.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Grayson Harris brought a gun to the high school on Tuesday and threatened two students.

Police said he approached the student's vehicle around 2:35 p.m. in attempt to start a fight. When the students did not get out of the vehicle, Harris threatened them with a gun.

He made comments to the students suggesting he was going to shoot them, investigators said.

The students, fearing for their safety, drove away from the scene, according to a release.

A bond has been set for $5,000.

