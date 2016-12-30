NEWS

Police: George Michael cause of death 'inconclusive'

Investigators say singer George Michael's cause of death is "inconclusive," and will require more tests.

A post mortem examination was carried out Thursday on the late performer.

For now, Michael's death is being treated as unexplained but no suspicious, officials told ABC News.

A battery of additional tests are expected on the late singer, with results expected in several weeks.

George Michael's family said the singer died peacefully at home on Christmas Day. He was 53 years old.

Michael rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies.

Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," ''Young Guns (Go For It)" and "Freedom."
