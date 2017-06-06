NEWS

Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men arrested for tying a kitten to a car's bumper and dragging it to its death. (KTRK)

BRANSON, Missouri --
Two 18-year-old Missouri men are accused of tying a kitten to a car's bumper and dragging it to its death, then posting video online showing people "laughing as the cat tossed and turned" behind the vehicle.

Jordan Hall was charged Tuesday and Kyle Williams on Sunday with animal abuse and armed criminal action. Neither Branson man has an attorney.

The probable cause statement says laughter and somebody saying "this will be funny" can be heard as Williams ties the "scared" cat to the bumper. The statement says the cat was dragged last week until it "could not run anymore."

Hall has been identified as the driver. He told authorities he knew it was "not right." Police say Williams posted the video on Facebook.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newsanimalanimal abuseanimal crueltyu.s. & worldMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
When does self-defense turn criminal? Experts weigh in
Man threatened after reporting squatters
Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video
Police arrest man at Heathrow in connection with Manchester attack
Wife of man accused in Denny's fight removed from patrol duties
More News
Top Stories
Wife of man accused in Denny's fight removed from patrol duties
When does self-defense turn criminal? Experts weigh in
Flying truck tire causes deadly crash in downtown
Child dies after swimming at Texas City dike
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Beaumont
Abbott signs texting ban, calls for special session
Man threatened after reporting squatters
Show More
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 3-day sale
EXCLUSIVE: Accused upskirt photographer tells his side
Road damaged in Ft. Bend Co. near overturned truck
More News
Top Video
Man threatened after reporting squatters
When does self-defense turn criminal? Experts weigh in
Wife of man accused in Denny's fight removed from patrol duties
Child dies after swimming at Texas City dike
More Video