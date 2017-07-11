Michael Susberry

The son of a former housekeeper has been charged in the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman.Officials said Michael Susberry has been charged in Janeil Hooten Bernard's murder.According to Hedwig Village Police Chief David Gott, Susberry admitted to headbutting Bernard before stabbing her with a knife sometime around July 3.Gott said Susberry was familiar with the victim's home after picking up his mother's checks for her.Police also said Susberry was worried the crime would hurt his mother most of all, who spoke with Eyewitness News on July 7 about her former relationship with Bernard.The suspect's mother described taking trips with her former employer, who even purchased her a car - a little yellow Subaru."It is my recommendation that the state of Texas seek the death penalty in this case," Gott said.Bernard was found dead inside her home on Capri Street by her housekeeper on July 3.Her wallet and her 2011 red Cadillac sedan were missing, but the vehicle was later found.Police previously said there was no forced entry to the home, so they believed Bernard knew her attacker.Susberry is now being booked into the Harris County jail.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.