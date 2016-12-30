Police find man shot to death near Baybrook Mall

Homicide investigators are looking for clues in a fatal shooting near Baybrook Mall.Detectives said a man has died after someone opened fire at the Lodge Apartments at Baybrook on Glenwest at Bay Area Boulevard, in southeast Houston.There aren't many details, but the shooting reportedly happened in a parking lot.HPD said their officers found the body of the victim in a hallway at the apartment complex.We do not yet know the age or identity of the victim.Numerous witnesses are being taken downtown for questioning, but there is no word yet on a motive or suspect in the shooting.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.