NEWS

Police find man shot to death near Baybrook Mall
EMBED </>More News Videos

Detectives say they are trying to figure out why a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Homicide investigators are looking for clues in a fatal shooting near Baybrook Mall.

Detectives said a man has died after someone opened fire at the Lodge Apartments at Baybrook on Glenwest at Bay Area Boulevard, in southeast Houston.

RELATED: Body of shooting victim found near Baybrook Mall
EMBED </>More News Videos

HPD says a man was found dead in the hallway of an apartment near Baybrook Mall.



There aren't many details, but the shooting reportedly happened in a parking lot.

HPD said their officers found the body of the victim in a hallway at the apartment complex.

We do not yet know the age or identity of the victim.

Numerous witnesses are being taken downtown for questioning, but there is no word yet on a motive or suspect in the shooting.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles
Flags lowered for soldiers killed in chopper crash
Firefighter hurt while battling massive house fire
Russia Strikes Back: Moscow Closes US School in Response to Obama Sanctions
More News
Top Stories
Firefighter hurt while battling massive house fire
Which team could the Texans face in the playoffs?
Flags lowered for soldiers killed in chopper crash
1-year-old safe after car stolen with child in backseat
Stepson of soldier killed: 'I just want to tell him I love him'
Helicopter crash investigation now led by Army, NTSB
Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect
Show More
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
TSU's Derrick Griffin leaving team to prepare for NFL Draft
How Amazon Echo listens and what it stores
Train derailment worries residents in Sienna Plantation
Soldiers named in deadly Apache chopper crash
More News
Top Video
1-year-old safe after car stolen with child in backseat
TSU's Derrick Griffin leaving team to prepare for NFL Draft
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
Train derailment worries residents in Sienna Plantation
More Video