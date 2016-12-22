NEWS

Police: Semi driver was very drunk when weaving in and out of traffic
Dashcam video shows a terrifying moment when a semi-truck in Minnesota was seen swerving in and out of traffic.

Police say the driver tested at more than three times the legal limit for alcohol.

Images from the dashcam of a Minnesota state trooper show the officer holding up bottles of alcohol from the cab of the truck, according to police.

In the video, you can see the semi swerving off the right shoulder, hitting a sign, then struggling to get back on the road.

The driver was barely able to walk, shutting down the highway for part of the time because the driver was crawling on the freeway.

Police arrested the driver, Johnathan Czech, 48. He was working for a third-party carrier at the time, Crete Carrier. Walmart issued a statement saying it took the matter seriously, while Crete said it fired Czech when it learned of the arrest.
