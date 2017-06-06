NEWS

Police: Disgruntled man throws cup of bedbugs in city offices

EMBED </>More Videos

Man releases bedbugs into city hall building in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (KTRK) --
A disturbing situation forced an entire city building in Maine to close.

Police said a disgruntled resident threw a cup of bedbugs at a general assistance counter on Friday.

"It was extremely shocking," Director of Development Services Matt Nazar told WMTW.

Police said the man was unhappy with his housing.

"Our general assistance staff member initially thought it was coffee grounds that he had dumped on the counter. And then some of the coffee grounds started moving," Nazar said.

The workers immediately began scooping up and bagging bugs.

"There were some that were crawling on the counter. Some were dead. So there were well in excess of 100 live and dead bugs that some, like I said were crawling away," Nazar said.

Police said the man tried to leave, but officers stopped him outside in the parking lot.

Pest control was called to treat the office with the bedbugs and the rest of the building.

On Monday, a bedbug detector was brought into the building to check the area before they opened it back up to the public.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbedbugsMaine
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Trump sons dismiss Russia investigation: 'Greatest hoax of all time'
NSA contractor accused of leaking classified info
Georgia special election candidates to debate
More News
Top Stories
Flying truck tire causes deadly crash in downtown
Man accused of taking upskirt photos to walk free soon
Adopt and name a Galveston Bay dolphin
NSA contractor accused of leaking classified info
Harvard pulls student offers over offensive memes
Woman faces charges after pig becomes too fat
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Show More
10-year-old Hockley boy reels in catfish and snake
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
Ballet dancer leaps to save man on NYC subway tracks
Police: Thief slams stolen car into family's front yard
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
More News
Top Video
6-year-old burned in water balloon fight
Father and son graduate from UH together
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
NSA contractor accused of leaking classified info
More Video