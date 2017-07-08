Police: Dad smoked pot while kids played outside naked

A father in Maine is facing child endangerment charges after his two kids were found wandering naked around their neighborhood.Troopers say Christopher Peare was playing video games and smoking pot before his arrest Thursday night. His daughters, aged 2 and 3, apparently climbed out a window from his mobile home.Investigators say Peare had no idea that the girls were missing for more than 90 minutes.Both children are okay and were later placed in the custody of other relatives.Peare was charged with the same crime five years ago after an incident involving another child.