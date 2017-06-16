A police chase ended with an innocent woman being sent to the hospital. The violent crash happened this morning around 11 a.m. on Imperial Valley Drive and Sandford Lodge Drive in north Harris County.Eyewitness News learned deputies tried stopping a white pickup truck. The driver along with three other men inside refused to pull over the vehicle. Deputies then gave chase. Deputies said the chase ended when the truck collided with another pickup truck.Hannah Gates lives just feet away from the crash site. The suspects' truck crashed into a nearby fence."I heard the sirens for a while. Then I heard a big loud crash and I came outside," said Gates. "It kind of scared me. It's a little nerve-wracking."Gates said she witnessed a female deputy pin one of the men to the ground. The others ran off. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in total four men were arrested in connection to the crash. Three are juveniles.The woman injured was released from the hospital this afternoon. She suffered an injury to her leg.