A police chase in northwest Houston ended in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.According to HPD, the chase started around 1:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of 26th Street.The suspect crashed into three vehicles on Tidwell and Wheatley, including an 18-wheeler, pickup truck and SUV.The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene and the driver of the 18-wheeler is OK, police said.Police have not released the condition of the suspect.