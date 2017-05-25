Police captured a suspect following a foot chase amid homes in a north Houston neighborhood.SkyEye is over the pursuit in a neighborhood near Crosstimbers and I-45 North. Dozens of Houston police patrol units are on the scene, aided by a helicopter.The chase began just after 10 a.m. in the 6000 block of the North Freeway. Houston police tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver wouldn't stop.The suspect wrecked along the North Freeway at Crosstimbers, and jumped in another vehicle. The pursuit came to an end in the 4100 block of Oxford at Neyland.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.