NEWS

Police capture suspect after chase and carjacking in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrest suspect following chase in north Houston (1 of 3)

Emotions run high after victim's family hears about carjacking

Emotions run high after victim's family hears about carjacking, Kaitlin McCulley reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police captured a suspect following a foot chase amid homes in a north Houston neighborhood.
The chase began just after 10 a.m. in the 6000 block of the North Freeway. According to HPD, officers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Jason Marroquin, but he wouldn't stop.

Marroquin wrecked along the North Freeway at Crosstimbers, and jumped in another vehicle. The pursuit came to an end in the 4100 block of Oxford at Neyland.



Dozens of Houston police patrol units assisted in the chase, including a police helicopter.

Theresa Barboza said she received a startling phone call from a relative Thursday morning, saying her daughter, Tina Cerda, was the victim of a carjacking.

"She is a nurse. And she usually comes home for lunch, but unfortunately today she didn't and I'm just waiting to hear from her," Barboza said.

Cerda eventually returned home, unharmed, driving the green Buick police originally said had been stolen.

Her brother, Mark Cerda, said Marroquin is Tina's ex-husband.

"He was out there doing wrong and it finally caught up to him," Mark said.

Mark said Marroquin called Tina saying his car broke down and he needed a ride. Tina met him but quickly realized police were chasing him and urged him to turn himself in. Mark said that is when Marroquin pushed Tina out of the way and stole her car.

"He was just trying to get another car and called her thinking she was going to save him," Mark said.

Marroquin has prior convictions on drug charges and for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Tina is not facing any charges.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspolice chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baytown officer faces bribery charge, asked for nude photos
In deadly Everest climbing season, crowds add to high risks
Lieberman takes his name out of the running for FBI director
Trump blasts NATO allies for not paying fair share
More News
Top Stories
Baytown officer faces bribery charge, asked for nude photos
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
Steam heat returns Friday
Truck stuck in underpass near downtown
NOAA forecasts above-average hurricane season
Houston bakery awarded for nation's best key lime pie
'It was melting on my hand': Charm bracelet burns teen
Show More
Judge in murder-for-hire case will not recuse himself
21 hogs die in truck crash caught on Facebook Live
Deputies: Man shot to death after Craigslist sale gone wrong
Court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Where to remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
New Pearland brewery to open Memorial Day weekend
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
More Photos