NEWS

Police: Blind woman robbed of her cash in broad daylight in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators said they need your help putting a robbery suspect behind bars in southwest Houston.

A blind woman was the victim of an outrageous crime in southwest Houston.

Houston police said a surveillance camera captured images of a man in a gray shirt just before he robbed the woman in broad daylight.

The woman, who is partially blind, was in a store parking lot at Beechnut and the Beltway when police said the man took an envelope full of cash from her.

Investigators said the victim had just withdrawn the money from a nearby bank.

The suspect got away in a cream-colored Lincoln Continental.

He is described as a black male, 28 to 38 years old, standing at 6 feet 1, 260 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsrobberysurveillance videosurveillance cameracrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrats, Republicans send well wishes to Sen. McCain
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed
CBO estimates 32 million more uninsured in a decade with Obamacare repeal
1 dead after suspect opens fire at Katy-area salon
More News
Top Stories
Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested
1 dead after suspect opens fire at Katy-area salon
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
What is the 'Manchester Derby'?
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
Police: Gang member forced teen into local sex trade
Iconic Mecom mansion in River Oaks demolished
Show More
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Woman on trial for wreck that killed Pearland officer
Father and son killed in head-on crash
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
More News
Top Video
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Iconic Mecom mansion in River Oaks demolished
Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
More Video