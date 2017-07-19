A blind woman was the victim of an outrageous crime in southwest Houston.Houston police said a surveillance camera captured images of a man in a gray shirt just before he robbed the woman in broad daylight.The woman, who is partially blind, was in a store parking lot at Beechnut and the Beltway when police said the man took an envelope full of cash from her.Investigators said the victim had just withdrawn the money from a nearby bank.The suspect got away in a cream-colored Lincoln Continental.He is described as a black male, 28 to 38 years old, standing at 6 feet 1, 260 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.If you have any information on the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.