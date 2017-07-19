Houston police said a surveillance camera captured images of a man in a gray shirt just before he robbed the woman in broad daylight.
The woman, who is partially blind, was in a store parking lot at Beechnut and the Beltway when police said the man took an envelope full of cash from her.
Investigators said the victim had just withdrawn the money from a nearby bank.
The suspect got away in a cream-colored Lincoln Continental.
He is described as a black male, 28 to 38 years old, standing at 6 feet 1, 260 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.
If you have any information on the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff