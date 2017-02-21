Police say a SWAT situation is underway involving an armed man at a motel in southwest Houston.HPD called the SWAT team to the America's Inn on the Southwest Freeway, between Beechnut and Gessner.ABC13 reporter Marla Carter was told this all began around 1am, and that several people may be held up inside a motel room.So far, all police have said is an armed man has barricaded himself inside that room, but we are not certain what weapon or weapons the man might have with him.Perimeter tape is being put up to keep people away from the scene.We're also told hostage negotiators were called.We'll bring you the latest details all morning on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.