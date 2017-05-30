There is no active shooter. No shots fired. Suspect is contained. Will post updates as we receive them. https://t.co/ckElLh9QDE — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

Police in Florida have tweeted that a reportedly armed suspect has been 'contained' at the Orlando International Airport and that no shots have been fired and there is no active shooter.Orlando police urged people not to put out unconfirmed information on Tuesday night during what appeared to be a chaotic scene at the airport. Images showed a heavy police presence and officials hurrying travelers out of an area in the airport.The Florida Highway Patrol said all roads to the airport were shut down, with "zero exceptions." Authorities warned people to stay in their vehicles and away from law enforcement.Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.