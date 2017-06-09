Police: 81-year-old driver hits man on FM 1960

We're learning new details about a pedestrian who was hit in northwest Houston earlier this morning.Right now there is a large police presence on FM 1960 eastbound near E. Lake Houston Parkway.Police told Eyewitness News a 30-year-old man was standing in the middle of the three-lane road when an 81-year-old woman hit him with her vehicle.The woman was not injured in the crash, but the man has been taken to the hospital.While one lane of traffic appears to be getting by, traffic remains fairly manageable this morning on FM 1960.Katherine Whaley said you can use US-90 as an alternate to get around this accident scene.