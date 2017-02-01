Police: 7 arrested in connection with ATM heist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1731274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators said at least seven people are linked to an early-morning smash and grab burglary in Houston

Investigators say nine people were involved in an early-morning burglary that ended with suspects crashing their pickup truck.Officers who were chasing the suspects found an ATM in the back of their truck, and arrested five at the scene.Two others were caught in two other getaway vehicles a short time later. Police said two others are still on the run.Investigators said this all began at the Phillips 66 station at Gessner and the Southwest Freeway.The suspects allegedly backed up a pickup truck to station's front doors, ripped out the ATM and then took off.Investigators said all this happened as surveillance cameras were trained right on them.With the stolen ATM in tow, police say they chased after the suspects, who ended up crashing the truck at Montrose and the Southwest Freeway.Officers found the ATM in the back of the pickup, and arrested five people at the scene with the help of K-9 units.One suspect had to be treated at the scene for dog bites.Officers are now bringing the suspects back to the gas station as they investigate.They are going to question the accused at the scene.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.