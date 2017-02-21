NEWS

Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect at SW Houston motel

EMBED </>More News Videos

We're getting new video of an arrest following a standoff at a southwest Houston motel

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation at a motel on the Southwest Freeway.

Officers and hostage negotiators surrounded the America's Inn on Highway 59, between Beechnut and Gessner.

The man was led out of the room in handcuffs just before 6am.

SWAT standoff suspect denies police account of what happened
EMBED More News Videos

The SWAT standoff suspect says he's innocent.



This all began around 1am, when a security guard observed a fight in the parking lot on surveillance camera.

As the fight escalated, one of the men involved allegedly pulled out a gun. Several men left the motel in a Suburban, and investigators say the man with the gun went back to his motel room.

HPD says when police tried to get the man to open the motel room door, he refused.

Investigators said the man inside was identified as a known felon.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Armed man may have hostages at SW Fwy motel
EMBED More News Videos

A SWAT standoff is underway at a southwest Houston motel



The Harris County District Attorney's office issued a search warrant, but when police went back to the room, the man again refused to come out.

A SWAT team was called to the motel, and police were able to determine there were four other adults and three children inside the room with the suspect.

After negotiations broadcast over a loud speaker, the people inside the motel gave up, coming out to meet police.

The children inside the motel room were not harmed, and are all between the ages of six months old and two years old.

HPD: Arrest made in SWAT standoff in SW Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police give an update after an arrest following a SWAT situation



The suspect now faces felony charges for possessing a firearm.

We'll bring you the latest details all morning on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsswatbarricaded manHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rider says woman carried bedbug-infested bag on train
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
Stretch Your Dollar: Best cell phone plans
Uber taps Eric Holder to probe harassment claims
More News
Top Stories
Officials raise reward for teen's killer in N. Houston
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Rider says woman carried bedbug-infested bag on train
Dallas surgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Pedophilia remarks cost Yiannopoulos' book deal, CPAC invite
Suspect still at large after explosive blast at Porter motel
Show More
Home invasion ends with man shot in the back
Man accused of blackmailing ex into sex with his cousins
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Mardi Gras flash mob ends in marriage proposal
Victims of accused molester want closure
More News
Top Video
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Houston Jewish center receives bomb threat
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
More Video