A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation at a motel on the Southwest Freeway.Officers and hostage negotiators surrounded the America's Inn on Highway 59, between Beechnut and Gessner.The man was led out of the room in handcuffs just before 6am.This all began around 1am, when a security guard observed a fight in the parking lot on surveillance camera.As the fight escalated, one of the men involved allegedly pulled out a gun. Several men left the motel in a Suburban, and investigators say the man with the gun went back to his motel room.HPD says when police tried to get the man to open the motel room door, he refused.Investigators said the man inside was identified as a known felon.The Harris County District Attorney's office issued a search warrant, but when police went back to the room, the man again refused to come out.A SWAT team was called to the motel, and police were able to determine there were four other adults and three children inside the room with the suspect.After negotiations broadcast over a loud speaker, the people inside the motel gave up, coming out to meet police.The children inside the motel room were not harmed, and are all between the ages of six months old and two years old.The suspect now faces felony charges for possessing a firearm.We'll bring you the latest details all morning on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.