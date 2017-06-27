NEWS

Police: 2-year-old dies after being run over in own driveway in Spring

Toddler killed after being run over in her own driveway in Spring. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2-year-old girl was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident at a home in Spring.

According to investigators, the girl's father was moving a pickup with a trailer out of the driveway. During this time, the girl and her mother were pulling into the driveway.

Somehow, the little girl jumped out of the vehicle and was hit. Investigators are not sure if she was was hit by the truck or trailer.

The girl was transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
